WCSH
Close
Weather Alert 13 weather alerts
Close

A dozen opioid bills up for discussion in Augusta

WCSH 5:38 AM. EDT April 28, 2017

AUGUSTA, MAINE - Maine lawmakers are set to consider bills to protect babies exposed to drugs and support peer recovery.
 
More than one person a day died from drug overdoses in Maine last year, and lawmakers this year have taken steps to increase access to medication-assisted treatment.
 
About a dozen bills are set for public hearing in front of the health and human services committee on Friday.
 
Republican Sen. Joyce Maker's bill would direct $192,500 from the state's medical marijuana fund to fund peer recovery, education and prevention efforts.
 
Democratic Rep. Patricia Hymanson's legislation would repeal the 24-month limit on MaineCare coverage or reimbursement for Suboxone, which is used to treat opioid addiction.
 
Republican Sen. Scott Cryway wants a research firm to evaluate the state's heroin and opioid prevention efforts.
 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories