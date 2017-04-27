A dozen opioid bills up for discussion in Augusta

Opioid pills (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, MAINE - Maine lawmakers are set to consider bills to protect babies exposed to drugs and support peer recovery.

More than one person a day died from drug overdoses in Maine last year, and lawmakers this year have taken steps to increase access to medication-assisted treatment.

About a dozen bills are set for public hearing in front of the health and human services committee on Friday.

Republican Sen. Joyce Maker's bill would direct $192,500 from the state's medical marijuana fund to fund peer recovery, education and prevention efforts.

Democratic Rep. Patricia Hymanson's legislation would repeal the 24-month limit on MaineCare coverage or reimbursement for Suboxone, which is used to treat opioid addiction.

Republican Sen. Scott Cryway wants a research firm to evaluate the state's heroin and opioid prevention efforts.

