911 calls in Madison shootings reveal state of mind of gunman

The residence of Lori Hayden, Dustin Tuttle and Carroll Tuttle Jr., the day after Tuttle Jr. killed Lori and Dustin along with another neighbor, Michael Spaulding, in a triple homicide. (Photo: Photo: Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel; Graphic by Sharon Wood)

MADISON, Maine (Morning Sentinel) — Dustin Tuttle and his girlfriend were sleeping in bed together early in the morning of July 5 when they heard a gunshot, and then Tuttle’s mother “started running through the house screaming.”

They awoke, but the 26-year-old Tuttle didn’t get a chance to make it out of the bedroom. His father, Carroll Tuttle Jr., was already there. Tuttle Jr. shot his son in the head with his girlfriend by his side “and told her he wasn’t going to hurt her and she got out of there.”

