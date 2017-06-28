84 year-old with dementia, diabetes found in storm by Game Wardens

Helen Smith and Warden Dave Chabot who found her. ctsy Maine Game Wardens

ALNA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — An 84-year-old woman who went missing Tuesday evening, is now safe thanks to Maine Game Wardens and their dogs.

Maine Wardens say the got a call Tuesday June 28, from Lincoln County Sheriff's needing help finding Helen Smith from Alna, who had been last seen at 1:00 p.m. and has dementia and was overdue for her diabetic medicine.

Helen Smith and Warden Dave Chabot who found her. ctsy Maine Game Wardens

Smith was last seen at her home on Rabbit Path road.

Thunderstorms were moving through the area and Wardens say they were worried because Smith was thought to be wearing only a t-shirt and capri pants.

Several Wardens and their dogs were training at the time of the call and within an hour, four Game Wardens and their canine partners were in Alna to search.

Within 30 minutes, Warden Dave Chabot and his black lab Ruby had found Smith about a half a mile in the woods behind her home.

Smith was cold and wet but otherwise fine.

© 2017 WCSH-TV