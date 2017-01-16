82-year-old woman uses Life Alert button after nightmare

BELFAST, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An elderly woman in Belfast called 911 early Monday morning claiming her home was broken into and men tied her up.

The only problem? It wasn't real.

The Waldo County Sheriff's Office says they received a call around 4:40 a.m. from an 82-year-old Belfast woman who pressed her Life Alert button.

She told dispatch eight people were in her home and she was tied up. But after deputies responded, they realized the woman had a nightmare that she believed to be real.

While shaken up, she was not injured.

