81-year-old man hit by car while checking mail

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An 81-year-old man is in the hospital after being hit by a car while going to check his mail, according to Auburn Police.

They say Robert Burns was walking to his mailbox on Hotel Road Sunday around 9:15 a.m. when 37-year-old Tyler Todd of Farmington Falls, who was driving a Ford Explorer, struck him. Police say he lost control of his vehicle while trying to avoid Burns.

Burns was transported to Central Maine Medical Center with serious injuries. He remains hospitalized.

The crash is still under investigation.

