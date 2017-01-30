8 pounds of heroin seized in Sanford in state's largest heroin bust in history

SANFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- In the state's largest heroin bust to date, two people have been arrested after the MDEA seized more than eight pounds of heroin/fentanyl in Sanford and Massachusetts. The street value of the drugs is more than $1.8 million.

39-year-old Jason Bolduc of Parsonsfield and 35-year-old Nichole Farrar of Sanford were both arrested Jan. 13 after police stopped a rental vehicle Bolduc was driving on Nowell Street in Sanford.

Officials say nearly four pounds of heroin and nearly $2,500 were found in Bolduc's rental car and personal car. They also found a storage unit Bolduc rented in Wakefield, NH with roughly $178,000 in cash, ledger books detailing past drug sales and several handguns.

Both were charged with unlawful tracking and are being held on $25,000 cash bail at York County Jail.

MDEA agents also assisted the U.S. DEA in another operation on Jan. 27 in Massachusetts that led to the seizure of 4.4 pounds of heroin/fentanyl. Those drugs were destined for Maine, according to officials.

Additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

The MDEA and U.S.DEA have been investigating Bolduc for the past four months. They say he was suspected of selling the drug throughout southern Maine from his home on Franks Place in Parsonsfield, a few hundred feet from Route 153 and the NH state line.

Maine Public Safety Commissioner John Morris said the heroin seizure is the largest in state history and is the equivalent of more than 35,000 individual doses.

“The arrests and seizure have likely saved a number of lives from drug overdoses in both Maine and NH from this poison,” Morris said. The Commissioner also credited the increase in the number of drug agents in the past two years which enabled MDEA the additional resources to investigate the extensive case.

14 new agents were assigned to MDEA in early 2016. Last July, more than two pounds of the drug was seized in Scarborough that was destined for Aroostook County, which was the largest seizure in Maine at that time.

Agents also seized a number of vehicles and equipment from Bolduc’s rented home in Parsonsfield, believed to have been purchased with proceeds he made from selling the illegal drugs. Among those items seized from the house was a 2012 Ford pickup, 2009 Dodge Challenger, 2006 Dodge Charger, 2016 New Holland tractor, two Polaris ATVs, a car hauler and a dump trailer. The estimated value of the vehicles and equipment is over $100,000.



Copyright 2016 WCSH