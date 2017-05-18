79-year-old woman with Alzheimer's reported missing from Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police in Lewiston are asking the public's help in finding an elderly woman with Alzheimer's.

79-year-old Maxine Baston walked away from her home on Ash Street Thursday around 6:40 p.m., according to police. She also has additional medical issues separate from Alzheimer's.

If you've seen Baston, you're asked to contact the Lewiston Police Department at 207-784-6421 or 911 with any information.

