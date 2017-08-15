75-year-old pilot walks away from plane crash with cuts, bruises

Ultralight aircraft crashes in Benton Tuesday morning.

BENTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — State Police say the pilot of an ultra-light plane that crashed in Benton walked away from the wreckage Tuesday morning with cuts and bruises.

The pilot walked away with only minor injuries.

75-year-old Bill Fuller of Clinton was taken to Inland Hospital in Waterville for non-life threatening injuries after his small plane crashed into trees around 11 a.m.

Police Trooper Marc Poulin said Fuller’s plane went down in woods off the Neck Road, crashing into several trees.

