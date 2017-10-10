70-year veteran of Fryeburg Fire Department dies

FRYEBURG, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Captain and former Fire Chief of the Fryeburg Fire Department who had been with the department for seven decades has passed away.

The department announced Captain Corliss Watson died Sunday.

In a Facebook post, the department said he was "a mentor, and a fine example for others to follow in character and dedication."

"Corliss' son Capt. Clyde Watson and his grandson Capt. Gabe Watson continue the tradition. Rest in peace Corliss, we'll take it from here," it read.

Fryeburg Fire Chief Andrew Dufresne told NEWS CENTER Corliss joined the department in 1946, and served as chief for 18 years, from 1969-1971 and from 1972-1988.

Corliss was also a veteran of the Korean War and earned the bronze star.

Services for Corliss will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 14 at the Fryeburg Fair Grounds.

