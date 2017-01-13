7-week-old boy dies; mother charged with murder

TROY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A woman from Troy has been charged with murder in connection with the death of her infant son.

State Police say 32-year-old Miranda Hopkins, a mother of two other boys, ages 6 and 8, was taken into custody Friday by State Police following the death of her 7-week-old son Thursday.

Jaxson Hopkins was born on Nov. 21.

County and local authorities responded to a 911 call at 211 North Dixmont Road early Thursday morning reporting an unresponsive baby. Later, around 2:30 a.m., the boy was pronounced dead.

State Police detectives were called in to investigate the scene at the trailer home shortly after, and an autopsy was conducted Thursday by the state medical examiner's office. The cause of death has not been released.

The other two sons are now with relatives.

Miranda Hopkins was taken to Waldo County Jail and was expected to be taken to Two Bridges Jail in Wiscasset.

She is expected to make her first court appearance Tuesday, likely in Belfast.

Copyright 2016 WCSH