7 teens hurt in Porter crash involving alcohol, speed: state police

PORTER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Seven teenagers, all between ages 18 and 19, were hurt in a one-car crash late Tuesday night in Porter.

Troopers said alcohol and speed were factors in the wreck, according to Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland.

Four men and three women were in a 2013 Nissan Altima when it left Spec Pond Road near address 298 and slammed into a tree. The crash was then reported at about 11:45 p.m.

State police said two of the three woman were seriously injured and as of Wednesday afternoon remained hospitalized.

A total of five were taken to Maine Medical Center. Transportation of patients included two ambulances and a LifeFlight helicopter.

Troopers are looking into how the young men and women got the alcohol.

Names of the seven involved in the crash are being withheld by state police as the investigation and interviews continue.

