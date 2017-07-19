WCSH
6-year-old revived from possible overdose

WCSH 11:34 AM. EDT July 19, 2017

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER) -- Officials in Manchester, New Hampshire are investigating a possible overdose after a 6-year-old had to be revived Tuesday morning.

Police said they responded to a call on Conant Street for a child who was unresponsive. They revived the child and transported him to a hospital.

He is still in the hospital, being cared for by a family member. Police haven't released any other information.

