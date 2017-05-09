53 year-old woman missing since Friday

Delia Davenport

NORTHWOOD, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER) — Police in New Hampshire are looking for a 53 year-old missing woman.

Police say Delia Davenport was last seen at her home on Rochester road in Northwood on Friday, May 5, around 6:30 p.m. Davenport was reported missing later that evening.

Davenport is 5’05” and weighs around 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans when she was last seen.

Northwood is in Strafford county which borders Maine.

If you have any information or have seen this woman please call the Northwood Police Department at 603-942-8284.

