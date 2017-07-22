5-year-old boy passes away after long struggle with heart disease

WELLS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – After an ongoing struggle to accept his recent heart transplant, 5-year-old Ari Schultz, passed away Friday.

Ari’s health struggle began before he was born. Ari was diagnosed with critical aortic stenosis and evolving hypoplastic left heart syndrome during his 18-week ultra sound.

After 5 years of struggling with heart disease and spending over 200 days at Boston Children’s Hospital, Ari received a new heart on March 3.

Only a couple of weeks later, Ari went into cardiac arrest. He received CPR for 30 minutes and was then placed on life support. Ari survived and was later able to leave the hospital in June.

According to his Facebook page, Ari had a seizure early Thursday morning and was taken to Boston Children’s Hospital. After 30 minutes of CPR, Ari was put on life support in the cardiac intensive care unit.

Ari passed away Friday evening peacefully listening to the Red Sox.

Some fans make an instant impact on our team. Ari Schultz, with his optimism & unbridled excitement, is at the top. We'll miss you, Ari. pic.twitter.com/MIQrbE7ZZ7 — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 22, 2017

© 2017 WCSH-TV