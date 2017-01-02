$27M contract will pay for Portsmouth Naval Shipyard repairs

Treaty signed at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard ended Russo-Japanese War (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

KITTERY, Maine (AP) - The U.S. Navy is going to give a Maine company nearly $27 million for construction and dock repairs at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.



Cianbro (CHIN'-bro) Corp. of Pittsfield is getting the contract. Maine Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King say the work will help make sure the shipyard is able to fulfill its role in protecting national security.



Collins is a Republican and King is an independent. They say the contract was awarded competitively and will pay for the replacement of part of dry dock number 3 at the shipyard. It will also pay for repairs to the concrete entrance structures of the dry dock.



The senators say the work is expected to be completed by May 2019.

