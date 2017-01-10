26-year-old Skowhegan man identified as Rite-Aid robbery suspect

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police have identified a suspect connection to a robbery of the Madison Avenue Rite Aid on Monday morning.
Police say they're looking for 26-year-old Damien Towers of Skowhegan.
Towers is described as a white male, approximately 6' weighing 175 lbs., with brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee.
If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they're asked to call Detective Nichols at 207-474-6908.
Around 10 a.m. Monday, police say the suspect passed a note to the pharmacist demanding prescription drugs.
No weapon was displayed, according to police. No one was harmed during the robbery.
Copyright 2016 WCSH
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs