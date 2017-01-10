26-year-old Skowhegan man identified as Rite-Aid robbery suspect

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police have identified a suspect connection to a robbery of the Madison Avenue Rite Aid on Monday morning.

Police say they're looking for 26-year-old Damien Towers of Skowhegan.

Towers is described as a white male, approximately 6' weighing 175 lbs., with brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they're asked to call Detective Nichols at 207-474-6908.

Around 10 a.m. Monday, police say the suspect passed a note to the pharmacist demanding prescription drugs.

No weapon was displayed, according to police. No one was harmed during the robbery.

