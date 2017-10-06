24-year-old texting while driving crashes into building

ROCHESTER, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER) — According to police a 24-year-old was texting when he drove into a building early Friday morning in Rochester.
Police said Jonathan Funk from Farmington, New Hampshire was turning a corning in a parking lot when he drove over a curb and kept going into the Merrimack Mortgage Company building, damaging a large window and its support system.
The business was closed because it happened at 12:00 a.m and no one was injured.
Funk was summonsed for Use of Mobile Electronic Devices While Driving; Prohibition and Handicapped Parking.
The Rochester Police are asking anyone who may have see the accident to call Officer Alexander at (603) 330-7128.
