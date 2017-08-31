21 people died on Maine roads August; 57% increase from 2016

(Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

99 people have died on Maine roads so far in 2017.

The Maine Bureau of Highway Safety used that number to remind drivers to be extra cautious during the Labor Day Weekend.

Of the 99 deaths, 21 happened during August.

Bureau Director Lauren Stewart said that's a 57% increase over August 2016, when 12 people died in crashes.

Stewart said the two common factors for this year's August fatalities are male drivers in the young 40's, and vehicles veering off the road.

58 Maine law enforcement agencies, including State Police, have been participating in an impaired driver enforcement effort during August.

Many of those agencies will have additional patrols out during the holiday weekend.

Five people died in Maine traffic crashes last year during the Labor Day weekend.

