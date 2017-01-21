2.1 Magnitude Earthquake in Maine

A 2.1 magnitude earthquake happened in Western Maine on Saturday night just before 5 p.m.

The United States Geological Survey reported the quake happened at 4:51 p.m. in an area about 6 km (about 3.7 miles) NNE of West Paris, Maine. The quake was only 4.4 km (about 2.7 miles) deep. The more shallow the quake, generally the farther away it can be felt.

Residents near the area reported hearing a loud boom and felt shaking at the time of the earthquake.

