You've never had cauliflower like this!

Bo cooks up this dish at his restaurant TIQA located in Portland, and it's a big hit. Here's his recipe for Golden Fried Cauliflower with Minted Labneh.

For the cauliflower, break up the florets and fry in oil until they are gold. Add salt to taste.

For the Minted Labneh

1 qt greek yogurt

3 T mint

1 T chives

1 1/2 T salt

1 T lemon juice

2 T olive oil

1/2 T honey

1/2 T white balsamic vinegar

(T=Tablespoon)



Yogurt needs to strain for 48 hours in cheesecloth for best results. Then chop herbs and add to strained yogurt with remaining ingredients.



































