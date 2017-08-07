Yooooooooukkkkk! 207 chats with Sox and Sea Dogs Legend Kevin Youkilis

PORTLAND, ME (NEWS CENTER) - Former Portland Sea Dog and Boston Red Sox third baseman Kevin Youkilis was back at Hadlock Field Tuesday night to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Youkilis has found memories of Portland. He spent much of the 2003 season and part of 2004 in Portland before being called up by the Red Sox. Youklis won two rings in Boston and was part of the team which helped break Boston's 86 year old World Series curse.

Youkilis retired a few years ago but is still keeping very busy. The Chicago Cubs hired him as a scout, and he owns a brew pub in California.

Youkilis is married to Julie Brady, the sister of Pats mega-star Tom Brady. They have three children. Youkilis says he does NOT miss the daily grind of playing 162 games a year and has been enjoying life after baseball.

