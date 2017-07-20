Yes...we're making fun of Peggy...again.

(NEWS CENTER) - We had a lot of fun walking down memory lane with Peggy Keyser since she's come on board to co-host with Rob for a couple of weeks.

Of course going down memory lane means revisiting some of Peggy's classic bloopers from her stay with NEWS CENTER back in the 80's. But one blooper stands out in particular so we decided to get the band back together to talk about it.

Pat Callaghan, Bill Green, and Peggy were anchoring a weekend 6pm newscast back in 1985 as Hurricane Elena was bearing down on the East Coast. The rest, as they say, is history. Enjoy!

