During the first World To Table dinner in Augusta, Syrian and French Canadian food introduced immigrants and refugees to their new community.

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Food has a way of bringing people together. Breakfast, lunch and dinner create a gathering place around the table. An organization in Augusta is using that idea to bridge the divide between life long residents and new Mainers.

World To Table is a partnership between the city of August and the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University where Anna Ackerman went to college. She decided that the capital, which happens to be her home town, could use food to introduce new Mainers to their community and neighbors.

"Get together in a more casual setting, be around people that they might live beside, but might not have the opportunity to meet," said Ackerman.

The first World To Table event sold out with around 100 people gathering under the covered roof at Mill Park. They ate food prepared by French Canadian immigrants and Syrian refugees. The French Canadian food was prepared by the Calumet Club that was formed in Augusta in 1922. Fatimah Halway and her family cooked the Syrian food. They came to the United States from Syria in search of safety six years ago.

"That's a good thing to meet other people and show them the things that we know and then let them feel what another person feels," said Halway.

The next World To Table dinner is scheduled for September 28 and will feature Iraqi food.

