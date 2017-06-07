Woman's health struggle inspires husband to walk 1M steps

Adam Page walked around 1.6 million steps during the month of May to raise awareness about his wife's two rare health conditions.

PITTSTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome and Chiari Malformation are two disorders you've probably never heard of, but that one Pittston man spent the month of May walking for.

Adam Page dedicated his spring to participating in a walking challenge put on at Bath Iron Works where he works. There were 4,656 employees signed up to walk as many steps as possible, but Page set his sights high with the goal of walking 1 million steps from May 2 to June 1.

"I wanted to try to get in 45,000 steps Monday through Friday because I work a lot," said Page. "Fortunately and unfortunately I have a job that requires a lot of walking, so I thought I could get more steps during the week."

No prize in mind for his steps, just the goal of raising awareness for the two disorders, Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome and Chiari Malformation that keep his wife Celina from participating in such walking challenges. She has trouble with joint pain in her neck, fingers and legs. Just trying to carry a pot of water to the kitchen stove can be difficult.

"Unfortunately it's like an invisible illness because everyone looks at me and thinks I'm fine, but it feels like my joints hurt," said Celina.

The frustration of not being able to relieve his wife of pain was enough to get Adam out of the house and down the road by foot. His 31 days of determination paid off.

"Finished at just under 1.6 million steps for the 31 days, which I believe is roughly seven hundred and fifty miles," said Page. "Things I never thought I could accomplish and there's no doubt in my mind that I couldn't have done it without the motivation of her."

For more information about Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, click here. For more information about Chiari Malformation, click here.

© 2017 WCSH-TV