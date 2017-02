Maia Gosselin from Sip Wine Education shares her picks for Valentine's Day.

Bottles of wine are customary on Valentine's Day. Show up looking smart with these picks from Sip Wine Education.

Sparkling rose: 90+ Cellars vino spumante rose

Champagne: La Cle de la Femme Brut

White: Roberto Lucarelli La Ripe Bianchello del Metauro

Red: Jam cabernet sauvignon

Lambrusco: Albone Lambrusco di Modena DOP

Copyright 2017 WCSH