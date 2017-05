Maia Gosselin and Caroline Cornish give some wine a little taste in the 207 studio.

Maia Gosselin from Sip Wine Education has some tips for picking wines for Mothers Day and Memorial Day Weekend.

Her picks:

Saint-Hilaire - Cremant de Limoux Sparkling Rose

Venezia Giulia - Pinot Grigio

Elicio - Grenache & Syrah

Humberto Canale - Pinot Noir

© 2017 WCSH-TV