What's the story with Facebook Stories?

Rich Brooks, seen here as some sort of eye-beam-blasting-space-cat, poses with one of the filters offered up in Facebook stories.

Tech guy Rich Brooks from Flyte New Media weighs in on a new feature.

Facebook Stories is the social media giant's indirect* response to Snapchat.

Using the feature - which right now is available only on mobile - you can post pictures and videos to your story. Those will be available for 24 hours, then they disappear.

You do, of course, have the option to save them.

*Indirect here refers to the way the feature was rolled out. Instagram created a stories feature and then Facebook, which owns Instagram, implemented that on their own platform.

