What's more important? Local or organic?

What's more important? Buying organic or buying local? It's a topic that's been up for debate both here in Maine and nationally.

Ann-Marie Davee is a nutritionist at UNE. She gives her two cents on where she falls on that question. She also details which foods you should always scrub before eating and which ones don't fall under that umbrella. They are called the dirty dozen and the clean fifteen. Here are those lists down below.

The Dirty Dozen - (These foods need to be scrubbed before eaten)

Strawberries

Spinach

Nectarines

Apples

Peaches

Pears

Cherries

Grapes

Celery

Tomatoes

Sweet bell peppers

Potatoes

The Clean Fifteen (no scrubbing necessary)



Sweet Corn*

Avocados

Pineapples

Cabbage

Onions

Sweet peas frozen

Papayas*

Asparagus

Mangos

Eggplant

Honeydew Melon

Kiwi

Cantaloupe

Cauliflower

Grapefruit

