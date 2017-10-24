What's more important? Local or organic?

(NEWS CENTER) - What's more important? Buying organic or buying local? It's a topic that's been up for debate both here in Maine and nationally.
Ann-Marie Davee is a nutritionist at UNE. She gives her two cents on where she falls on that question. She also details which foods you should always scrub before eating and which ones don't fall under that umbrella. They are called the dirty dozen and the clean fifteen. Here are those lists down below.
The Dirty Dozen - (These foods need to be scrubbed before eaten)
Strawberries
Spinach
Nectarines
Apples
Peaches
Pears
Cherries
Grapes
Celery
Tomatoes
Sweet bell peppers
Potatoes
The Clean Fifteen (no scrubbing necessary)
Sweet Corn*
Avocados
Pineapples
Cabbage
Onions
Sweet peas frozen
Papayas*
Asparagus
Mangos
Eggplant
Honeydew Melon
Kiwi
Cantaloupe
Cauliflower
Grapefruit
