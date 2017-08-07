What's in a name? Ask the Portland band Los Federales

(NEWS CENTER) - Los Federales began in Portland fifteen years ago as an acoustic duo. They chose that name because they lived on Federal Street.

That duo has grown into a five-piece band now known as D Gross and Los Federales, a group whose musical influences stretch from Maine to Mississippi.

The band is out with a new album called "Crooks" and will be playing at a C-D release party Friday, August 11th, at Portland House of Music.



