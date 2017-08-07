WCSH
Close

What's in a name? Ask the Portland band Los Federales

Ted Varipatis, WCSH 5:36 PM. EDT August 07, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) - Los Federales began in Portland fifteen years ago as an acoustic duo. They chose that name because they lived on Federal Street.

That duo has grown into a five-piece band now known as D Gross and Los Federales, a group whose musical influences stretch from Maine to Mississippi.   

The band is out with a new album called "Crooks" and will be playing at a C-D release party Friday, August 11th, at Portland House of Music. 
 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories