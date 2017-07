Bull Moose Music || Movies || Video Games || Books || And so much more... (Photo: Bull Moose)

Tired of summer reruns? Here's some stuff you might enjoy courtesy of Chris and Brett from Bull Moose.

Jay Z - "4:44" - Amazon

"Fate of the Furious" - DVD, Blu-ray

Haim - "Something to Tell You" - CD

Smokey and the Bandit 40th Anniversary Edition - DVD, Blu-ray

Blind Guardian - "Live Beyond the Spheres" CD

© 2017 WCSH-TV