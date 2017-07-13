WCSH
What to do in Maine this weekend and next

Ted Varipatis, WCSH 4:54 PM. EDT July 13, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- A summer weekend in Maine means no shortage of events and activities to choose from. Shannon Bryan from fitmaine.com gives us her top selections for the best of the batch.

Mollyocket Day -- Bethel Village Common - www.mollyockettdays.com

Surf & Yoga Sessions -- Scarborough Beach State Park -- www.surfcampme.com/surf/yoga

Goat Hike -- Ten Apple Farm in Gray -- www.tenapplefarm.com

Maine Lobster Ride -- Camden Snow Bowl - www.mainelobsterride.com

Springvale Farm Walk -- www.sanfordmaine.org

 

 

