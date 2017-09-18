Weather getting chilly? Bull Moose has all kinds of good stuff you can watch!

(NEWS CENTER) - Looking for something this week to entertain you, aside from 207 of course? There's so much good new stuff out at Bull Moose. Here's are the top picks for the week of 9/18/17:

Wonder Woman – DVD, Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray, 4K UHD

The Blu-ray versions of this super hero blockbuster look and sound fantastic. They also include more than two hours of special features that are not on the digital version.

Foo Fighters – Concrete & Gold – CD, LP

The Foo Fighters used a producer best known for producing pop records. Was he the right choice? Find out tonight.

Prophets of Rage – self-titled – CD, LP

Prophets of Rage is Chuck D and DJ Lord from Public Enemy plus B-Real (Cypress Hill) backed up by ¾ of Rage Against The Machine. The results are as HUGE sounding and political as one would expect.\

Beyoncé – Lemonade – LP

Beyonce’s 2016 smash album is finally available on vinyl. The vinyl is yellow-colored naturally.

The Vietnam War – DVD, Blu-ray

Ken Burns’ documentary series airs this week on PBS. All ten episodes are available in the home video sets.

