Waterville's ancient elm tree passes health check

'Ellie' is the last surviving giant elm tree Waterville has and they're making sure she'll be around for 150 more years.

WATERVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Elm City is keeping a close eye on the tree that gave it its nickname.

Waterville City Manager, Michael Roy, named the last surviving elm tree in the center of Castonguay Square "Ellie". He's also the one who hired Bartlett Tree Experts of Scarborough to give her a fertilizer injection to avoid getting the Dutch elm disease that killed off all other giant elm trees in the city.

"It's the most prominent public park that we have," said Roy. "So it couldn't be a better spot for really our last big surviving elm."

Many downtown businesses have a view of the tree from their windows, including Kennebec Federal Savings. Allan Rancourt, president of the bank, says that the tree and the square are good focal points for the city to invest in.

"Look outside, you have the chance to see a square. Not a building on one side, but a square where you see the seasons. You see people enjoying their lunches," said Rancourt.

The elm tree is estimated to be between 120 and 150 years old. Roy plans on having yearly checkups of Ellie's health from now on.

"Maybe the Elm City nickname will persevere because of this tree," said Roy.

