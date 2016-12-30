Waterhouse Center in Kennebunk brings community free fun

(Photo: NEWS CENTER/207)

KENNEBUNK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- When most people think of outdoor winter fun in Maine, they come up with the four "s"s: skiing, sledding, snowmobiling and skating. So it's certainly not unusual to find ice rinks in Maine towns, or even in some backyards. The Waterhouse Center in downtown Kennebunk is quickly becoming more than just a public skating rink. It's growing into a community centerpiece.

The covered, open air rink, attracts families as a free, safe place to spend a couple hours. It's exactly what the late Geraldine Waterhouse had in mind when she donated $1.5 million dollars to make the center happen in 2012. The town had set up a temporary rink at what was then an abandoned gas station. She saw it, and wanted it to be a permanent part of downtown.

Now, volunteers run the Zamboni about once an hour, and people who donate $10 to the center's recreation programs are allowed to take a ride.

You can see what's going on at the rink any time, too, because it has a webcam.

During the off-season, there are other activities, like concerts, gymnastics competitions, dances, and arts and crafts shows. But the one demand Waterhouse made on her donation was that the skating would always be free.

