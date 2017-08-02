SANFORD, ME (NEWS CENTER) - The Maine Attraction Waterski Show Team took first place honors in the 33rd annual Eastern Region Ski Show Tournament in Massachusetts.

The week-long tourney features individual and team events. The team based in Sanford performed a 60 minute Christmas in July show that incorporated dance, comedy, ballet, and a human pyramid.

The team has been performing for more than 20 years and is always looking for new members. If you're looking to check out a show the group will be at Number One Pond in Sanford this Friday and on Labor Day. For more information about the The Maine Attraction Waterski Show Team, check out their website at http://maineattractionwaterski.com/index.html

