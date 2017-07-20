Want to name a hockey team? Here's how you can do it!

PORTLAND, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- Portland's new hockey team in looking for a name, and you can be part of the process.

Comcast Spectacor, the parent company of Spectra and the Philadelphia Flyers, today launched a “Name the Team” contest for the new Portland ECHL franchise that begins play at the Cross Insurance Arena in the fall of 2018.

You can visits the team's website at www.portlandmainehockey.com to enter your suggestion. All entries must be received by August 14th. The top five suggestions will then be announced the following week and you can again cast your vote.

Meanwhile, Lee Goldberg sat down with Philadephia Flyers general manager Paul Holmgren who was in Portland for today's announcement. Holmgren says Portland is a city rich in hockey tradition and the league was eager to bring a team to the market. He also wouldn't tip his hand as to what name he'd like to see for the team.

© 2017 WCSH-TV