Want to be part of a live album? Be in Hallowell Friday night!

(NEWS CENTER) - Not many bands record live albums in Maine. Even fewer want you to be a part of that live album. But that's not the case with "The Scolded Dogs."

The group which specializes in funk and roll will be performing at the East Street Lounge in Hallowell on Friday night. After their set, they're encouraging anyone else with musical talent to join them on stage. If you're good enough, you just might make the album!

For more information on "The Scolded Dogs" just go to their website at www.scoldeddogs.com

