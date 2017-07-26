Want soul, jazz, blues, and rock and roll? How about The Youngerbloods?

(NEWS CENTER) - Their roots are in the streets of New Orleans, and their music is a combination of soul, blues, and old fashioned rock and roll.

The Youngerbloods are just one of several soul revival bands performing at the Portland House of Blues. The second annual Maine Soul Revue is Friday night. Showtime is 8pm. All the money raised at the concert will benefit two groups, Go Big For Hunger and Full Plates Full Potential.

For more information on the show, just go to http://bit.ly/2uZCWbT





