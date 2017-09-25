Wall dancers, ukeleles, and Leslie Odom, Jr. have something in common

(NEWS CENTER) - Portland Ovations is kicking off a busy season this week with a unique show that is sure to make you do a double take. It's called Bandaloop and it will be climbing the walls of the Westin Hotel this week. There are more than 20 shows already booked for the coming season.

For a preview of that show, and a host of others, check out Portland Ovations website at https://portlandovations.org/

© 2017 WCSH-TV