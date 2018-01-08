Volkswagen Repairs from the Harpswell Sound

When Jon Gagnon was a teenager growing up in Maine, he acquired a Volkswagen bus. It provided not just transportation but a lesson for life. “I figured out pretty quickly that if I couldn’t fix it,” he says, “I was walking.” The skills he picked up served him well a few years later when he was backpacking through Europe. “We ran out of cash and ended up fixing [VWs] in Denmark to keep us through.”

With that background, it’s not surprising that Gagnon owns and runs Foreign Auto and Supply, a business in Harpswell that specializes in restoring Volkswagen buses from stem to stern. Customers come from all over North America, even though the business does almost nothing to publicize itself. “When we moved out here we specifically decided not to advertise, not to have a phone,” Gagnon says. The lack of marketing hasn’t hurt. Foreign Auto and Supply now has about a two-year backlog for its restoration business.

What clearly helps is that just about everyone loves seeing vintage VW buses. They make people smile. Alas, these vans were never famous for their reliability. “Yeah,” says long-time employee Chris Bissett with a laugh, “it’s amazing when you’re actually working on a vehicle and it’s giving you trouble and you realize, well, it’s a 40-year-old vehicle, it probably should be giving me trouble at this point.”

New engines, brakes, suspensions, windows and more do not come cheap. An all-out restoration can cost $100,000. Employee Mike Jordan says for him the most satisfying part of the job comes at the end after everything is done. “You hit the key. The lights come on as they should. You take it for a ride and you take it home, and every stoplight you stop at people are pointing and smiling and waving.”

