Vini "Mad Dog" Lopez is the original drummer for The E Street Band and a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

Vini "Mad Dog" Lopez is the original drummer for The E Street Band and a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer. He's in Maine to raise money for the fight against Lyme Disease.

Apart from working with Bruce Springsteen, Lopez was very involved with New Jersey's rock scene in the 60s and 70s. That includes working extensively with Bill Chinnock, who battled Lyme disease for years.

Lopez is in Maine for a show to raise money in the fight against Lyme disease.

© 2017 WCSH-TV