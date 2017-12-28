Vanessa Seder is a chef, food stylist, teacher and founding member of Relish & Company. She has also recently published a new cookbook, Secret Sauces. She came into the 207 studio recently to demonstrate one of these recipes.

Miso and Lime Dressing

A thick, fermented paste generally made using soybeans (or barley), and salt, miso is generally associated with the ubiquitous soup. That’s a shame, because its uses are many-- dressings, dips, sauces, the list goes on. This recipe adds a tangy citrus jolt to the mild sweet and salty umami flavor of miso. I like to keep an arsenal close by at all times.

Makes: 2/3 cup

3 tablespoons sweet white miso

2 teaspoons minced garlic cloves

1 tablespoon agave nectar or honey

1 tablespoon sesame oil

3 tablespoons fresh squeezed lime juice

1 tablespoon low sodium soy sauce

3 tablespoons water

In a medium bowl, whisk together the miso, garlic, agave, sesame oil, lime juice and water. Use immediately or store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Showcase Use:

Seared Sea Scallops with Microgreen and Radish Salad

Serves: 4

Remove the side-muscle from 12 dry sea scallops if you find any still attached. Season scallops to taste with salt and pepper. In a small bowl, toss 2 cup microgreens and 3 chopped radishes with 3 tablespoons of the miso and lime dressing and set aside. Heat a cast iron griddle or skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil and the scallops to the pan and cook until golden brown and seared on the outside and just opaque on the inside, about 2 minutes per side. Divide scallops among 4 plates and top each with a small mound of salad. Drizzle scallops with additional dressing, if desired. Serve immediately.

Extra Credit:

Drizzle on grilled or roasted vegetables

Spoon over grilled tofu

Dress any greens cooked or raw

Use as a dipping sauce for dumplings

Drizzle over a grain bowl

