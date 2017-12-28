Vanessa Seder is a chef, food stylist, teacher and founding member of Relish & Company. She has also recently published a new cookbook, Secret Sauces. She came into the 207 studio recently to demonstrate one of these recipes.
Miso and Lime Dressing
A thick, fermented paste generally made using soybeans (or barley), and salt, miso is generally associated with the ubiquitous soup. That’s a shame, because its uses are many-- dressings, dips, sauces, the list goes on. This recipe adds a tangy citrus jolt to the mild sweet and salty umami flavor of miso. I like to keep an arsenal close by at all times.
Makes: 2/3 cup
3 tablespoons sweet white miso
2 teaspoons minced garlic cloves
1 tablespoon agave nectar or honey
1 tablespoon sesame oil
3 tablespoons fresh squeezed lime juice
1 tablespoon low sodium soy sauce
3 tablespoons water
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the miso, garlic, agave, sesame oil, lime juice and water. Use immediately or store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
Showcase Use:
Seared Sea Scallops with Microgreen and Radish Salad
Serves: 4
Remove the side-muscle from 12 dry sea scallops if you find any still attached. Season scallops to taste with salt and pepper. In a small bowl, toss 2 cup microgreens and 3 chopped radishes with 3 tablespoons of the miso and lime dressing and set aside. Heat a cast iron griddle or skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil and the scallops to the pan and cook until golden brown and seared on the outside and just opaque on the inside, about 2 minutes per side. Divide scallops among 4 plates and top each with a small mound of salad. Drizzle scallops with additional dressing, if desired. Serve immediately.
Extra Credit:
- Drizzle on grilled or roasted vegetables
- Spoon over grilled tofu
- Dress any greens cooked or raw
- Use as a dipping sauce for dumplings
- Drizzle over a grain bowl
