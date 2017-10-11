Vacationland? More like Damnationland!

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - If you're a fan of scary movies, then there's no better place to spend Friday the 13th than the State Theater.

That's where the 8th annual production of Vacationland will premiere. The show features five short films made by Maine filmmakers in Maine. There are also short and quirky vignettes in between the films to help you recover from the sheer terror that you'll be experiencing.

For more information about Damnationland, check out their website at www.damnationland.com/

