Upcoming concerts in Maine with Aimsel Ponti - 1/3/16

Thinking about checking out some concerts this month? Aimsel Ponti will point you in the right direction.
Show #1
Blackstar White Duke: A Celebration of David Bowie
Saturday, January 7th
Port City Music Hall, Portland
Show # 2
Tuesday, January 24th
Port City Music Hall, Portland
Show #3
Saturday, January 28th
Camden Opera House
And Thursday, February 2nd
Port City Music Hall
Copyright 2016 WCSH
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs