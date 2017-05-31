Upcoming concerts in Maine with Aimsel Ponti - 05/31/17

The summer concert season is in full swing. Aimsel Ponti has some suggestions for shows you won't want to miss.
Miss Tess & The Talkbacks
with The Sea The Sea
Saturday, June 3 at One Longfellow Square in Portland
Arrested Development
Monday, June 12 at The State Theatre in Portland
The Shins
with Tennis
Friday, June 16 at Thompson's Point in Portland
Richard Thompson
Tuesday, June 20 at Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield
Friday, June 23 at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center
