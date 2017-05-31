Upcoming concerts in Maine with Aimsel Ponti - 05/31/17

Aimsel Ponti has some tips for music to keep you warm this winter.

The summer concert season is in full swing. Aimsel Ponti has some suggestions for shows you won't want to miss.

Miss Tess & The Talkbacks

with The Sea The Sea

Saturday, June 3 at One Longfellow Square in Portland

Arrested Development

Monday, June 12 at The State Theatre in Portland

The Shins

with Tennis

Friday, June 16 at Thompson's Point in Portland

Richard Thompson

Tuesday, June 20 at Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield

Friday, June 23 at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center

