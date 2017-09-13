Truffled Lobster Newburg... is the the best lobster bite recipe in Maine?

(NEWS CENTER) - Truffled Lobster Newburg is a recipe Chef Richard Reid hopes will help him a heated contest in Boothbay Harbor on Thursday.

The Sixth Annual Claw Down – Maine Chef's Lobster Bite Competition features 10 Maine chefs who will compete with their best lobster bite for the title of 2017 Maine Claw Down Chef. For more information about the event, head to this website: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/09/prweb14671632.htm.

And if you want to give the recipe a shot, here it is:

The Thistle Inn’s Original

Truffled Lobster Newburg

This is an elegant take on an old classic New England Sea Food Dish. Complex, savory, and delicious!

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

1 Quart Heavy

1 TBLS Lobster Stock Base

Black Pepper

Kosher Salt

White Truffle Oil

1 Cup All Purpose Flour

4 Lbs Butter

White Wine

2 Cups Arborio Rice

2 Pinches of Saffron

1 Cup of Mascarpone

Micro Greens for Garnish

1 Quart Port Wine

1 Lemon

2 Sprigs of Fresh Thyme

Olive Oil

3-4 1.25 Pound Maine Lobsters



Sauce

In medium pot combine heavy cream and lobster base or reduced lobster stock. Bring to a low simmer. In small sauce pan, make roux. Melt quarter pound of butter, add 1 cup flour. Wisk steadily until it has consistency of a loose putty, make sure not to burn. Now add roux slowly to sauce, whisking constantly to remove lumps. Reduce heat and continue to stir until consistency coats back of spoon. Add salt, pepper, & truffle oil to taste.



Port Wine Reduction

In small sauce pan add port wine, zest and juice of one lemon, and thyme. Over med-high heat reduce to one third volume, until liquid coats back of spoon. Strain through cheese cloth, cool.

Saffron Risotto Cakes

In medium sauce pan add Arborio Rice, cover with water. While stirring reduce water almost to evaporation. Add quarter cup of white wine, salt to taste, saffron, cover with water and stir until liquid has evaporated. Check tenderness of rice, if harder than al-dente, cover with water and reduce again. Remove from pan and cool on sheet pan. When cool enough to handle, place in bowl, and add mascarpone mixing in well. Form 8-12 risotto balls with hands or scoop, press into flat cakes. Heat olive oil in large frypan over med-high heat, barely covering bottom of pan. Lay Cakes into oil, searing on both sides until crispy and hot. Remove.

Butter Poached Lobster

In large pot, bring two inches of water to a boil. Add Lobsters and steam approximately 10 min. Remove Lobsters, pick claws and knuckles. Remove tail, split with knife through the middle front to back, rinse. In another pot melt butter and 1 table spoon of water over medium heat while whisking periodically. Bring temp between 160 and 190 degrees (This is called a Buerre Monte). Add Lobster for 4-6 min, or until lobster has reached a milky white color. Remove from butter and drain excess butter from lobster.

Plating

Last is plating your delicious meal. Put a ladle of the sauce on the plate, float 2 or 3 risotto cakes, place a handful of micro greens on top, drizzle port reduction over micro greens, place butter poached Lobster over the top. For added flavor and color, black truffle shavings can be added on top of the lobster.

Enjoy the Thistle Inn’s Original Truffled Lobster Newburg!

© 2017 WCSH-TV