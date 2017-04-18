Topsham student organizes 5K for American Cancer Society
When we met Rusty Wilkins last May he was practicing with his cousin James Anderson for 5K, 10K and marathon races. This year he put his focus towards organizing his own 5K race to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
WCSH 7:35 PM. EDT April 18, 2017
