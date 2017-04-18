Topsham student organizes 5K for American Cancer Society

When we met Rusty Wilkins last May he was practicing with his cousin James Anderson for 5K, 10K and marathon races. This year he put his focus towards organizing his own 5K race to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

TOPSHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- With spring comes the start of running season. We'll see more and more 5K and 10K races in our communities as the temperatures rise, including the Rusty Rolls 5K Road Race that was held in Topsham.

James Anderson ran in the Rusty Rolls 5K because he knew how important it would be for his cousin Rusty Wilkins to participate in the race he organized for his capstone project at Mt. Ararat High School. Anderson pushes Wilkins, who has cerebral palsy, in a specialized racing chair.

"I know that Rusty has been working towards this, towards putting on this race for probably a year in a half to two years now and there's just no way I could ever miss this," said Anderson.

Wilkins organized the race to raise money for the American Cancer Society, inspired by his friend Rusty Rancourt who is battling cancer. Around 140 runners and walkers took part in the race to help fight cancer.

"To have a son who's very, very disabled, can't communicate with words, has to use non-verbal communication to be able to tell us what he wants and do what he wants and to be able to do these things it's great," said Rusty's dad Stephen Wilkins.

The registration fees from the Rusty Rolls 5K will benefit the Relay For Life Race held June 2nd at the Brunswick Town Mall.

