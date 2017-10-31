Top Five Uses of Pop Music in Horror Films from The Experts at Bull Moose

Friends from Bull Moose music came to the 207 studio recently to give an unusual Top Five list for the holiday season. They drifted a little outside the channel since it’s the day before Halloween (and the new releases are little weak). Mick Pratt & Brett tried to think of a seasonal list that hasn’t been turned to walking dead and came up with this:

The Top 5 Best Uses of Pop Music in a Horror Movie

Horror movies are generally known for their iconic and spooky scores, but sometimes a well-placed pop song can add levity to an otherwise gruesome experience, and the juxtaposition often changes the meaning of the song itself. This might change your feelings about some of these songs. Perhaps that's the motive of the director with this type of scoring, appropriation change reroutes our circuitry. You may never hear Freddy Mercury the same way again.

Shaun of the Dead: Edgar Wrights’ big break and the first in the “Cornetto Trilogy” of film satires. Highlight: Shaun (Simon Pegg) and friends beat up a bunch of Zombies to the Queen classic “Don’t Stop Me Now”. The first-person action flick Hardcore Henry used the song too; but Shaun arguably does it better.

Devil’s Rejects: Leave it to Rob Zombie to know just how to set a scene to music. You almost feel bad for the family of psychos as they dejectedly drive through the hillside towards their inevitable doom with Freebird swelling to the solo just as they race headlong to their end.

Silent Hill: Having just been subjected to the nightmarish otherworld of fire, ash, and rusted steel our protagonist awakes in a bombed out bowling alley in Silent Hill to Johnny Cash’s ‘Ring of Fire’ playing on a juke box. A great reference to the proceeding scene, and a foreshadow of what’s to come.

Isolation: A 2005 Irish horror film about science gone wrong. A well-meaning scientist trying to engineer better cattle instead breeds a fanged monster and now a quiet Irish farm is beset by killer cows. Sounds like the plot of a for-laughs midnight movie, but instead the premise is played completely straight and the film is a genuinely suspenseful thriller. Until the very end credits when the song “I’m gonna make her love me” by Jim Ford plays. Chorus? “I’m gonna make her love me ‘til the cows come home”. Hilarious.

American Psycho: Do you like Huey Lewis and the News? Christian Bale’s Patrick Bateman sure does. He goes to great lengths to explain what makes “Fore” such a stand-out album, and gleefully presses play on the hit track ‘Hip to be Square’ just before planting a fireaxe into the head of Paul Allen.

