Toddler playgroup educates UNE students

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A group of graduate students at the University of New England (UNE) may be studying three different majors, but they're all benefiting from the school's trans-disciplinary toddler playgroup.

Around 80 students are participating in the UNE playgroup where nine toddlers teach them the skills they will need in their professional careers. The youngsters play amongst each other, providing an educational opportunity for physical, occupational therapy, and social work students. Second year physical therapy student Emily Gall never really knows what will be thrown her way, but the eight week program has given her a better sense of what she can expect when rehabbing a young child.

"Gives the students an opportunity to interact and play with kids and see what children 18 months until 36 months old typically play like," said Gall.

When the playgroup started 8 years ago it wasn't as easy to find a diverse group of youngsters. According to Kate Loukas, clinical professor of occupational therapy, the group now has kids with everything from autism to cerebral palsy playing with each other, providing rare scenarios for students to work through.

"How do I deal with a child? How to make things that I'm doing fun? How do I engage a child? And these are all really important things for therapists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, social workers."

While physical and occupational therapy students watch over the playgroup, social work students observe open conversations happening with parents in another room. A meeting of the minds that has been essential for parents, like Faith Dhliwayo, navigating the world of parenting.

"It's given me confidence in how I parent because there is some times where I've felt very low, like I'm not doing a good job, but I got the confidence that what I'm doing is my best and I can even do more," said Dhliwayo.

The trans-disciplinary toddler playgroup takes place at UNE's Portland campus. It just finished up for the year, but will start again for its ninth year during the 2018 spring semester.

